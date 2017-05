Matthew D. Bolton, CNP, recently joined Hattiesburg Clinic Downtown Medical Associates.

He received his Master of Science in Nursing from South University in Savannah, Ga., and his Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Mississippi University for Women in Columbus, Miss.

Bolton is board certified as a family nurse practitioner by the American Nurses Credentialing Center. He is a member of the Professional Nurses Association and the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.