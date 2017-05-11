Burch appointed president at White Construction Co.

Steve Burch has been appointed President of White Construction Co. in Ridgeland. Since joining White Construction Company in 1994 as a Project Manager, Burch has been instrumental in projects and process improvements. Burch personally managed White Construction Co. projects for retail and corporate giants such Dell, Whole Foods Markets, and National Instruments.

As Senior Vice President of Operations, beginning in 2007, he focused on systemizing all operations for consistency and effectiveness. Then in 2009, as Chief Operating Officer, he undertook a key role in establishing and implementing corporate and operational strategies.

As President and Chief Operating Officer, Burch oversees all aspects of operations in the Austin, Houston, and Ridgeland offices. Burch earned a B.S. degree in Building Construction from Texas A&M University.

Neel White will serve as Chairman of the Board assisting the executive team with strategic growth,financial planning, and overall corporate direction. Guy White will serve as Chief Executive Officer. The company’s founder, Charles White, Sr. is appointed Chairman Emeritus.