Butler Snow ranked as a Top 10 Bond Counsel Firm nationally by Thomson Reuters

Butler Snow has been ranked as a Top 10 bond counsel firm nationally by the Thomson Reuters Top Bond Counsel rankings for number of bond deals in the first quarter of 2017, moving up 29 spots to No. 10. The firm ranked in the Top 10 in a variety of categories in addition to bond counsel firm, including: private bond counsel, private counsel and disclosure counsel, among others.

Butler Snow made the Thomson Reuters Top 10 list in these national bond and disclosure categories:

Bond Counsel Firm — No. 10, up from No. 39 in 2016

Private Bond Counsel — No. 2, up from No. 13

Private Counsel — No. 4, up from No. 12

Disclosure Counsel — No. 6, up from No. 21

Disclosure Counsel, Long & Short Term — No. 6, up from No. 22

Bond Counsel Negotiated Offerings — No. 8, up from No. 33

Butler Snow offers a comprehensive and diverse public finance practice ranging from all forms of state and municipal bonds and obligations to the full complement of techniques available to finance or refinance a wide array of projects. The group, which is made up of nearly 50 attorneys, works to find innovative financing solutions to support governmental, healthcare, industrial/economic development, public-private partnerships, exempt facilities, utilities, public and private educational institutions, housing and other developments, and nonprofit institutions.

