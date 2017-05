Charles Eleazer, PE, has joined the Neel-Schaffer, Inc., and will manage its Construction Engineering and Inspection work in South Carolina, working out of the Columbia office.

Eleazer has nearly three decades of experience, including 27 with the South Carolina Department of Transportation. His responsibilities for Neel-Schaffer will be coordination of all CE&I work in South Carolina and surrounding areas.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Clemson University.