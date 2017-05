Warren Ayles has joined the sales team at Chicot Irrigation and will work out of the Greenwood headquarters.

Except for a seven-year stint working in the oil industry in Louisiana, Ayles has been in the irrigation business since 1987. The Clarksdale native started in the industry by installing and servicing center pivots.

Chicot Irrigation is a full service irrigation company with five locations throughout the Mississippi, Arkansas and the Louisiana Delta.