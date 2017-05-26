Cindy Melton selected distinguished professor of the year at Mississippi College

Dr. Cindy Melton, Mississippi College’s education dean since January, was recently honored as MC’s Distinguished Professor of the Year for 2016-17.

She has doubled as chair of the Department of Teacher Education and Leadership. A former metro Jackson Outstanding Teacher Award winner in 1998, Melton joined the MC faculty in the elementary education program in 2001.

Melton first taught as an adjunct instructor at Mississippi College, then joined the faculty full-time prior to earning her doctorate in educational leadership at the University of Mississippi. Cindy and her husband, Derek, are the proud parents of two children, Caeley and Cameron.

After earning her bachelor’s degree at MC in 1994, and master’s in education here in 1996, Melton got started in the profession as a teacher in Utica and Clinton public schools.