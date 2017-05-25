Continental Tires hires Quita Bride as communication specialist

Quita Bride has been selected as the Communications Specialist for Continental Tire’s new Greenfield Tire Plant in Mississippi. Bride will be responsible for public relations, employee communications and outreach.

Bride, a Vicksburg native, graduated from Jackson State University with a bachelor’s degree in mass communications and a minor in marketing. Collectively, Bride has 13 years of communications experience in public relations, radio broadcasting, and marketing.

Before coming to Continental Tire, Bride worked as a Community Outreach Specialist for UnitedHealthcare and a Public Information Officer for the City of Jackson during Harvey Johnson, Jr’s administration. She is also a former radio announcer for Alpha Media and Roberts Broadcasting.