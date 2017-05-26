FCCI announces new leadership in Ridgeland office

FCCI Insurance Group (FCCI), has promoted Tiffany Hawkins to regional vice president, and Trey Stone to assistant vice president in the Gulf Coast Regional office in Ridgeland. Hawkins will oversee agency relationships, underwriting, claims and risk management operations, working from the regional office in Jackson. Stone will continue to manage the Alabama office and will oversee FCCI’s state directors and marketing underwriters in the Gulf Coast Region. She will be relocating to Jackson.

Hawkins joined FCCI in 2012 as a senior marketing underwriter. Successfully building agency partnerships in Mississippi, Arkansas and Tennessee, she quickly earned the state director role for those three states. Hawkins began her insurance career at the St. Paul Companies and later joined the Travelers Insurance Company in Mississippi as a Sales Executive. From Marks, Hawkins graduated from the University of Mississippi with a degree in risk management.

Stone joined FCCI in November 2009 as a senior marketing underwriter and was quickly promoted to state director of Alabama. In June 2016, he was promoted to managing director of the Alabama branch office. He began his insurance career at Travelers Insurance Company in Birmingham, Alabama, and has worked for State Auto, AmTrust and Companion Property and Casualty Group. A graduate of Auburn University with a degree in Business Administration, Stone resides in Birmingham, Alabama.

Tom Quaka, who led the region for the past 20 years, will remain a part of FCCI’s leadership team. He will assist Hawkins and Stone through the transition, then work with Chairman of the Board, President & CEO Craig Johnson on company-wide initiatives.