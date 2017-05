By BECKY GILLETTE

At the time that the East Sixth Street United Service Organization (USO) club operated in the 1940s, the military was segregated so there were separate recreational facilities, as well. Eight years ago that USO club was developed as the African American Military History Museum (AAMHM). Today it remains the only USO club of its type in the U.S. still in use and open to the public.

