Forrest General Hospital earns CEO Cancer Gold Standard re-accreditation

Forrest General Hospital has earned CEO Cancer Gold Standard re-accreditation for maintaining a commitment to the health of its employees and satisfying the latest, comprehensive requirements of the Gold Standard.

To earn Gold Standard accreditation, an employer must establish programs to reduce cancer risk by taking concrete actions in five key areas: establishing policies and programs to reduce cancer risk by prohibiting tobacco use and supporting tobacco cessation efforts; promoting physical activity, healthy nutrition and weight management; providing health insurance options that include detecting cancer at its earliest stages, access to quality care and participation in cancer clinical trials; promoting employee awareness of these initiatives; and supporting the needs of cancer survivors in the workplace.