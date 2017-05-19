Forrest General Hospital earns top rankings for medical care

By BECKY GILLETTE

Forrest General Hospital, a 512-bed facility that serves a 19-county region, recently racked up a number of prestigious quality awards, including ranking in the top 100 hospitals nationwide for patient safety in overall medical care.

The awards and rankings were presented by CareChex, an information service of Quantros, Inc. that provides a composite evaluation of all components of medical quality including process of care, outcomes of care, and patient experiences. CareChex rated the hospital number one in the market for patient safety and the hospital was ranked in the top 10 percent in the nation for medical excellence in overall medical care.

