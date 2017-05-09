Four FedEx Freight drivers from Mississippi earn spot in National Competition

Drivers Randy Byrd of Florence, John Kitchens of Pontotoc, Rodney Davis of Guntown, and Scott Osborne of Brandon, representing FedEx Freight, recently won state titles at the 2017 Mississippi Truck Driving Championship. They earned an opportunity to compete in the National Truck Driving Championships in Orlando, Fla., Aug. 8-12.

The four also qualified to compete by driving accident free for at least one year. The state TDCs and the NTDC provide professional truck drivers an opportunity to demonstrate their driving skills and safety expertise. Championships encompass three parts – a challenging driving course, a pre-trip inspection and a written examination which covers vehicle operation and knowledge of federal safety regulations.