Fuller to assume new role in MSU College of Education

Bobby D. “Bob” Fuller, a longtime Starkville public school educator and administrator, has been named College of Education coordinator for the new Starkville Oktibbeha School District Partnership School at Mississippi State University, beginning July 1.

Fuller’s bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees all were completed at MSU. A native of north Winston County, he is president of the Friends of Noxubee Refugee volunteer organization.

Fuller is a former principal of Armstrong Middle School in Starkville, where he was honored on three separate occasions as district administrator of the year. Under his leadership, AMS was one of seven in the United States selected to participate in the creation of a national model for middle school reform.

He has been a regular presenter on middle-school education at the local, state, national and international levels. Since retiring, he has done consulting work and served as a part-time instructor at Mississippi University for Women.

First announced in 2015, the Partnership School will become the keystone of a research center for rural teaching at the 139-year-old land-grant institution. It is being designed to serve an estimated 1,000 sixth- and seventh-grade students.

The projected completion date is January 2019.