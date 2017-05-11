Gulfport Main Street wins national innovation award for Fishbone Alley

The National Main Street Center recently recognized Gulfport Main Street Association as a winner of its annual “Innovation on Main Street” awards, for its involvement in the Fishbone Alley project.

The Innovation Award recognizes Main Street America programs for successful, sustainable initiatives that represent new approaches to an existing downtown revitalization challenge or opportunity. Awards were announced as part of the Main Street Now Conference in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on May 3, 2017.

Only four programs received awards at the national conference in Pittsburgh.

The Gulfport Main Street Association applied for the award, and the Mississippi Main Street Association recommended the project. The nomination included a history of the Fishbone Alley project as well as historical and before and after pictures of the alley.

In The Fishbone Alley “Urban Living Room” project, Gulfport Main Street Association helped to turn an underused, unattractive alley right in the middle of the downtown district into a public space, featuring century-old brick pavers, public art and enchanting lighting.

The grand opening in 2016 drew thousands of locals and visitors.