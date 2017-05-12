Hattiesburg banker elected as President of Mississippi Young Bankers

Wes Rouse of Magnolia State Bank in Hattiesburg has been elected to serve as President of Mississippi Young Bankers, a section of the Mississippi Bankers Association.

Bob Glover of The Peoples Bank in Ripley was elected Vice-President, and Marc Petro of Community Bank in Ridgeland is Treasurer. MYB conducts programs around the state about personal finance. The section also promotes leadership development and involvement in industry affairs.

Rouse joined Magnolia State Bank in Hattiesburg in January 2015 and serves as Vice-President for Commercial Lending. He earned his bachelor of science in business administration degree and his master of business administration degree from The University of Southern Mississippi. Rouse is also a graduate of the Wealth Management for Private Bankers from the Cannon Financial Institute and the Graduate School of Banking at LSU. In 2010, he obtained his Certified Commercial Investment Member Designation (CCIM), which broadens his knowledge of commercial real-estate property investment and commercial transactions.

Rouse currently serves on the ADP Leadership Pine Belt Steering Committee and is a board member for the United Way of Southeast Mississippi. He has also served as a board member for the Hattiesburg Public School District Education Foundation, The Boys and Girls Club of Hattiesburg and the Salvation Army Advisory Board. Rouse has been a participant in the Leaders for a New Century in 2002, Leadership Gulf Coast in 2005, and Leadership Mississippi in 2011 and was awarded “Top 40 Under 40” by the Mississippi Business Journal in 2011 and “Top 20 Under 40” by the Hattiesburg American in 2015.

He and his wife, Traci, live in Hattiesburg with their daughter, Rebecca.

Glover is vice president, investment and security officer at Peoples Bank. He earned his bachelor of science in business administration degree in finance and risk management, insurance and financial planning from Mississippi State University. Glover is also a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at LSU. His MBA involvement includes serving on the MBA Security Committee.

Glover is chairman of the Tippah County Development Foundation and CFO of TARGET Endowment. He is a board member of Ripley Arts Council and Yocona Area Council – Boy Scouts of America. Glover is also an active volunteer at the Sanctuary Hospice House.

He and his wife, Amberly, live in Ripley with their daughter, Snow, and son, Graham.

Petro serves as executive vice president and the Hinds/Madison County division manager for Community Bank of Mississippi. He has been with Community Bank of Mississippi for 15 years. Petro earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Mississippi State University. He is also a graduate of the MBA sponsored Mississippi School of Banking and the Graduate School of Banking at LSU.

Petro has served the MYB as County Chairman, Group 6 Councilman, and Councilman at Large. His community involvement includes past president of the Ridgeland Chamber of Commerce.

Petro and his wife, Jamie, reside in Madison.