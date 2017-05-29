Holland named President Elect

Page Kruger & Holland member James Holland has been elected to serve as President Elect of the Association of Defense Trial Attorneys. He will preside over the organization starting in Austin in 2018 through its meeting in St. Andrews in 2019. The ADTA is an international organization of defense attorneys which accepts members by invitation only, with only one prime member from each community.

Holland has more than 36 years of experience trying cases in the defense of individuals and companies in civil litigation. His experience includes litigating and trying commercial and traumatic injury cases in state and federal courts. He has handled and tried to verdict a wide variety of cases involving products liability, insurance bad faith, and premises liability issues.

He has also served as a Board Member and Director of the 22,000 member DRI, the Voice of the Defense Bar and was President of the Mississippi Defense Lawyers Association. He has been recognized as a Life Fellow of the American Bar Association and Fellow of the Mississippi Bar Foundations.