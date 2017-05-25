IP recognizes outstanding team members for March and first quarter

IP Casino Resort Spa recognized team members for their service, dedication and work ethic in a joint ceremony honoring the Team Members of the Month of March, as well as the honorees for Team Leader and Part-Time Team Member of the First Quarter 2017.

March’s honorees included team members Lindsey “Drew” Dixon (Food & Beverage), Chris Shelton (Finance), Ha Vu (Table Games), Nancy Hough (Hotel Sales), Kyle Quinn (Food & Beverage) and Tracy Finerman (Human Resources). One team member is recognized each month for his or her commitment to working safely with the Safety Spotlight Award. March’s recipient was Jeremy Olier (Security).

First Quarter honorees included Team Leaders David Brown (Food & Beverage), Brenda Casey (Hotel) and Nicole Miller (Special Events and Promotions).