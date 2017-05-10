Joseph M. Still Burn Center at Merit Health Central adds Culnan as surgeon

Surgeon Derek M. Culnan, MD. has joined Merit Health Central and the Joseph M. Still Burn Centers, Inc.

Culnan recently completed a fellowship in burn surgery and critical care with Shriner’s Hospital for Children at the University of Texas in Galveston. He completed both his internship and residency in general surgery at Penn State Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, Pa. Additionally, Culnan holds his medical degree from Rutgers University in Newark, N.J. and his bachelor’s degree from Drew University in Madison, N.J. He is dual board certified by the American Board of Surgery in General Surgery and Surgical Critical Care.