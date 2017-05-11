Karen Johnson named 2017 Otis Dodge Memorial Award recipient

Karen Johnson, Account Manager with Hederman Brothers Printing in Gluckstadt, recently received the American Advertising Federation (AAF) District 7 Otis Dodge Memorial Award. The Otis Dodge Memorial Award annually recognizes an AAF District 7 member for outstanding contributions and leadership in local, district and national activities.

Locally, Johnson has served as an officer in every capacity for AAF Jackson. During her tenure as president, Johnson and the club were awarded second place for both National Club and President of the Year.

For 14 years, Johnson has been the catalyst behind Merge, an annual conference for students looking to excel in the world of advertising, and has involved students through tours of local agencies and the organization of the local student competition of the American Advertising Awards. Johnson has also served as district co-chair of AAF’s National Student Advertising Competition twice.

Prior to joining Hederman Brothers Printing, Johnson served as Vice President Agency Producer at GodwinGroup for over 21 years. During that time, she helped organize the Production Services Association along with other regional production managers. As a charter member of the PSA, Johnson has served as president and is currently on the Board of Directors.