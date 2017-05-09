Keenum elected to lead Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research Board

The Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research Board of Directors has elected Mississippi State University President Mark E. Keenum to chair the board, effective immediately.

Keenum was appointed to the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research board in August 2014 by then-Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack.

Outgoing chair Dan Glickman, former Agriculture Secretary and Executive Director of the Aspen Institute Congressional Program, will remain on the Board Executive Committee as Past Chair.

Other officers also elected by unanimous vote— Vice Chair: Pam Johnson, National Corn Growers Association past president; Secretary: Mike Ladisch, Ph.D., Purdue University distinguished professor and director; Treasurer: Chris Mallett, Ph.D., Cargill, Inc. corporate vice president, research and development.