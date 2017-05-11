Lauren Black named president of Starkville Business Network

Lauren Black, MBA, a certified financial planner at Phillips Financial in Starkville, was recently named President of the Starkville Business Network.

The Starkville Business Network was founded in the summer of 2015. Black is among the founding members, along with Cory Lucius (Shelter Insurance), Kass Green (Tom Smith Land & Homes), Christina Lucas (Tom Smith Land & Homes), Cole Brazil (Bancorp South), and Tyler Anderson (Mississippi Land Bank).

Black has nine years of experience in the financial services industry. She holds the Series 7 and 63 securities licenses, as well as a license in life, disability, and long-term care insurance. She is graduate of Mississippi State University, holding a Master’s in Business Administration, as well as a Bachelor’s Degree.

Additionally, she serves as Treasurer for Starkville Bridges out of Poverty, is a member of Starkville Junior Auxiliary, and a member of the Northeast Mississippi Financial Planning Association.