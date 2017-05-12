Lil’ Butcher Shop provides not just meats, but casseroles of many types

By BECKY GILLETTE

A couple of generations ago, butcher shops were common. Today most meats are packaged off site, possibly in another state, and sold in large supermarkets. Reviving the old tradition in Hattiesburg—while adding quite a few new twists such as ready to go casseroles — is a Hub City favorite called the Lil’ Butcher Shop.

Brothers Steve Dyar and David Lawson own the Lil’ Butcher Shoppe, which is currently in the process of expanding by building a facility next to the store that has served customers for 26 years. The new facility will be twice as large, but still cozy for customers. Most of the additional space is to give employees more room for back room processing.

» READ complete story at HATTIESBURG BUSINESS TODAY