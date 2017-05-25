May Watson named employee of the year at Friends of South Mississippi State Hospital

May Watson, an RN at the South Mississippi State Hospital behavioral health program in Purvis, was named Employee of the Year by Friends of South Mississippi State Hospital. Selected from employees of each quarter, the honor was voted on by employees based on the hospital’s values system.

Watson has been employed as an RN at SMSH since March 2014 and currently serves as a unit coordinator. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing in December 2009 and recently completed a Master’s of Science in Nursing in the Health Care Systems Management program at Loyola University of New Orleans School of Nursing.

The organization elected new officers and board members during the meeting. Benny Prestridge, a community volunteer, will serve as president; Pat Lee, of Lamar Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, will serve as vice-president. Donna Boutwell and Andy Tucker, the hospital’s public relations director and fiscal services director, who are ex-officio officers, will serve as secretary and treasurer, respectively. Missy Gipson, of Hancock Bank, will fill the slot of past president.

Other board members include: Doug Boutwell (community volunteer), Bill Coll (community volunteer), Ed Felsher (community volunteer), Michael Graham (Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association), April Holder (SMSH 2015 Employee of the Year), Harold Myatt (community volunteer), Steve Reid (Pearl River County Hospital Intensive Outpatient Program), May Watson (SMSH 2016 Employee of the Year), and Wynona Wiley (community volunteer). Members elected to the Honorary Board of Directors are Senator Joey Fillingane, Greg Lowery (Owens Business Machines), and Jeff Mayo (Oak Grove Heating & Air).