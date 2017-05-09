Mayersville resident wins statewide home care recognition

Terri Williams of Mayersville has been recognized by the Mississippi Association for Home Care as the recipient of the 2017 Home Health Aide of the Year Award.

Williams works for Continue Care Home Health Rolling Fork, where she has worked as a home health aide since 1992.

The Home Health Aide of the Year award is one of MAHC’s most prestigious awards. The award recognizes the value of the home health aide to the home care industry and to the patients that they serve. Home Health aides are the backbone of the home health care delivery system and are vital to patient care.