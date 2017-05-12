E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
MDA launches minority website

Posted by: Ross Reily in Economic Development, NEWS May 12, 2017

 

MBJ staff

The Mississippi Development Authority’s Minority and Small Business Development Division launched a business directory and minority certification website, www.mississippi.org/minority-certification. The website is designed to assist Mississippi’s minority- and women-owned businesses in attaining long-term growth and success.

The website features an online application where qualified minority- and women-owned businesses can apply for the division’s Minority Business Certification Program. Certified companies receive assistance with marketing and identifying procurement opportunities with government agencies, institutions of higher learning and private sector businesses. These companies are also listed in the Minority Business Directory.

For more information, contact MDA’s Minority and Small Business Development Division at (601) 359-3448 or minority@mississippi.org.

