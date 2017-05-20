Medical board severs ties with executive director

By Jack Weatherly

The Mississippi Board of Medical Licensure decided not to renew the contract for Dr. John Hall, its executive director, on Thursday, less than a year after Hall brought his aggressive style to clamp down on physicians’ sexual behavior.

“I’d like to think I did some good,” Hall said in an interview on Saturday. “We did more disciplinary action in the first 90 days I was here than [Dr. H.] Vann Craig did in 10 years” in that position.

“I’m not the least bit surprised.” Craig resigned effective March 25 of last year.

Dr. Charles Miles, board president, said on Saturday that the termination is a personnel matter and he is limited in what he can say.

“Let me just say that I just have the utmost respect for John Hall. John and I are friends and remain so.”

“It just wasn’t working out. This was a trial year and John knew that.” Hall will be on board till June 30, when his contract expires, Miles said. “It just wasn’t a good match,” Miles said.

Hall favored legislation to make sexual behavior between physician and patient punishable as a felony.

A bill to that effect got nowhere in the Legislature in this year’s session

Members of the board expressed misgivings about Hall’s approach.

Miles reiterated his opinion of Hall’s credentials, saying he was “head and shoulders above”

a field of about a half-dozen.

However, some board members were reluctant to sign on to a new direction.

Hall’s arrival last year followed criticism of the board’s website, which Consumer Reports in April 2016 ranked it 65th among all such sites.

Months later, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution said in a series of articles based on a yearlong investigation series that ranked Mississippi 51st among states and the District of Columbia in patient protection from abusive physicians.

An article published Nov. 28 by the Mississippi Business Journal brought the matter to light.

In it, Hall said he has been working with lawmakers to develop a bill to deal with the matter.

Hall, who also has a law degree and a master of business administration degree, contended in the article that even “consent” by a patient is “impossible,” because of what he calls an “insurmountable power barrier.”

Dr. S. Randall Easterling was critical of the articles by the Atlanta newspaper.

Hall said in an interview Dec. 8 that he has been “waist-deep” in the issue for a decade, and so his effort in working with legislators was not at all influenced by the newspaper’s reports.

Easterling said at the committee meeting on that “we’re in a different era,” where the emphasis is on punishing physicians with an impairment, whether sexual or substance abuse.

At one point in the past, the Mississippi board was ranked tops because of its punitive emphasis, Easterling said. Now it’s being downgraded because of its emphasis on rehabilitation.

Hall has been instrumental in the installation of a new computer system and streamlining the medical licensure process, Miles said.