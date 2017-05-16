Mercedes-Benz of Jackson named Official Automotive Partner of Highland Village

Highland Village has named Mercedes-Benz of Jackson its Official Automotive Partner. The partnership creates immediate cross promotional opportunities for both brands, including Mercedes-Benz of Jackson permanently displaying three luxury vehicles – two Mercedes-Benz and one Porsche – on-site throughout the Highland Village property.

Mercedes-Benz of Jackson offers one of the largest inventories of Mercedes-Benz automobiles – including new and previously owned – in the Mid-South. The Higginbotham family owns and operates Mercedes-Benz of Jackson, as well as Mercedes-Benz of Collierville (near Memphis) and Mercedes-Benz of Myrtle Beach in South Carolina.

All three Mercedes-Benz dealerships are rated in the top 30 in the country and were recently recognized by the luxury automobile brand as Best of the Best for 2016. The Best of the Best Program recognizes dealers based on exemplary performance in sales, service and parts as well as excellence in operations and customer experience. The top 15 percent of dealers nationally earned Best of the Best honors.

In 2016, the company announced a new state of the art dealership, which will be constructed in Ridgeland. Construction has begun on the new location on a 10-acre site at the corner of Steed Road and I-55 in Ridgeland. The 70,000-square foot, two-story facility – minutes away from its current address – will provide customers a larger selection of vehicles and expanded service department, as well as a customers’ exercise room. The new location is expected to open in fourth quarter 2017. The company’s Porsche dealership will remain at I-55 in Jackson.

“The timing of this partnership with Highland Village could not be better,” said Trudy Higginbotham-Moody, co-owner and president of Mercedes-Benz of Jackson. “With the opening of our new location in Ridgeland this year, this ‘second showroom’ offers up- close and personal product exposure to our north Jackson clientele at a level much greater than traditional advertising can provide.”