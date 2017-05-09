Methodist Rehab researcher earns top Electrodiagnostic Technicians honor

Tony Hayes of Jackson was recently named 2017 Tech of the Year by the American Association of Electrodiagnostic Technologists.

His role at Methodist Rehabilitation Center is to stimulate nerves with electric signals to see if they are functioning properly. He mainly does nerve studies on patients who have sustained nerve damage via strokes, brain and spinal cord injuries and other disabling injuries and illnesses.

He is a graduate of Jackson State University with a degree in biology/pre-medicine. He had been working in an animal research lab when he secured his job at Methodist in 1997. Methodist does not do animal research.

He is also working toward a medical degree through the International University of the Health Sciences School of Medicine.