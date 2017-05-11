MGCCC’s Dr. Javier Gómez named 2017 Moody Institute Fellow

Dr. Javier Gómez, language arts instructor at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College’s Jackson County Campus, has been named a Moody Institute Fellow for 2017. He was recently awarded $1,000 and was honored at the Mississippi Community College Foundation Board meeting.

The Moody Institute Trust Fund provides funds for enrichment experiences for faculty members employed in Mississippi’s public community and junior colleges.

Gómez, who teaches Spanish and Japanese, will use the funds to visit Japan and study the dialect and culture in the Kansai region.

Gómez, who was a 2016 Instructor of the Year at Gulf Coast, received his bachelor of arts with honors from The University of Florida and his Master of Arts in the Teaching Languages from The University of Southern Mississippi. In 2016, he received his doctorate in Instructional Technology and Design from USM, receiving the Instructional Technology Academic Achievement, Ph.D. Program Award. In 2013, Gómez was the Humanities Teacher of the Year for the Jackson County Campus.

Before joining MGCCC, Gómez taught English as a Second Language, Japanese, French and Spanish to 7th-12th grade students in Tokyo.

A native of Caguas, Puerto Rico, Gómez’s parents moved to the mainland when he was in fourth grade.