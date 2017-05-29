Mighty Miss. Brewing Co. hires Hettig as Brewmaster in Greenville

The Mighty Miss. Brewing Co. management team has hired Scott Hettig as Brewmaster for the operation in Greenville.

Hettig moves to the Delta with nine years of brewing experience at the St. Francis Brewery in Milwaukee, Wisc.

Though Hettig has been a professional brewer for the last nine years, he got his start in homebrewing almost 30 years ago.

He then became an Assistant Brewer at Rock Bottom brewing in Cleveland, Ohio, and later moved St. Francis Brewery where he focused on German-style brews with an eye to the palate of his customers.

Hettig and his wife Kelley together have four grown children.

Mighty Miss. Brewing Co. is currently producing four beers which can be found in various markets in Mississippi. The four beers are the Mighty Miss. American Pale Ale, the Pace Porter, the Sledge Saison and the Onward Amber.