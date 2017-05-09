Mississippi Airports Association names new board members

Mississippi Airports Association recently elected new board members for the 2017-18 term. The new members are Lee Owen, Executive Director of Mid-Delta Regional Airport in Greenville; Rodney Lincoln, Executive Director of the Starkville-Oktibbeha County Airport; Mike Hainsey, Executive Director of Golden Triangle Regional Airport serving Columbus, Starkville and West Point and Mike Forster, Executive Director of Louisville-Winston County Airport. Elected to serve a second term was President-Elect Sam Washington, Executive Director of the Vicksburg Municipal Airport.

Other officers for the 2017-18 term are President Bill Cotter, COO of Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission; Secretary Clay Williams, Executive Director of Gulfport Biloxi International Airport, and Treasurer Carl Newman, Executive Director of Jackson Municipal Airport Authority.

Additional board members include Nick Ardillo, CEO of NPA, LLC; Tom Heanue, Executive Director of Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport; Elton Jay, retired FAA and MDOT Aeronautics executive; Eric Konupka, Executive Director of Tunica Airport; Cliff Nash, Executive Director of Tupelo Regional Airport; Carol Snapp, Executive Director of Trent Lott International Airport and Dirk Vanderleest of Waggoner Engineering.