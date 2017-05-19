The Mississippi Department of Revenue has been recognized for its innovative use of physical and digital technology to meet requirements for a new state law at the 2017 Brilliance Awards from Pitney Bowes. The annual awards honor leading print and mail organizations – innovators, early adopters and creative problem solvers – who are finding new ways to streamline workflow, respond to market changes, increase competitiveness and blend physical and digital technologies to obtain the greatest value from their customer communications.

This year, the Mississippi Department of Revenue received an award in the Omni-Channel Engagement category. When faced with a new state law requiring proof of mailing to its clients (the taxpayers of Mississippi), the Department implemented a new suite of software and inserting technology to provide a chain of custody for all mailings and ensure compliance.

Other winners were Bring Citymail Sweden AB, Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Office, and Mele Printing