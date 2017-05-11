Mississippi regulator links to utility employment pages

The agency that regulates Mississippi utilities says people looking for work can now go to its website for links to dozens of utilities’ employment pages.

Public Service Commissioner Cecil Brown says every community in the state needs well-qualified utility workers, and the new links offer a one-stop shop for people who are looking for a job.

Brown says utilities don’t just need line workers — they also need accountants, attorneys, human resource professionals and engineers.

The jobs portal is at http://www.psc.state.ms.us/mpsc/jobs.html .