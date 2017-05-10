MSU College of Business earns national reaccreditation by AACSB

The Mississippi State University College of Business has been reaccredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, also known as AACSB International, for another five years. maintaining a distinction held by only five percent of business schools in the world.

AASCB accreditation is the highest marker of excellence in business education. The accreditation standards require quality in management, innovation, learning, teaching and professional engagement.

To achieve accreditation, each institution must undergo an improvement review process in addition to developing and implementing a plan that meets the AASCB accreditation standards.

Organized in 1915, the MSU College of Business is the oldest in the state and one of the oldest in the South.