MSU faculty honored

Four faculty members in Mississippi State’s College of Architecture, Art and Design recently received national awards for their exemplary work in architectural education.

School of Architecture associate professors Hans Herrmann and Alexis Gregory and assistant professor Emily McGlohn, along with Building Construction Science assistant professor Michele Herrmann, were formally recognized with two Architectural Education Awards by the Association of Collegiate Schools of Architecture in Detroit.

The ACSA Architectural Education Awards honor architectural educators who excel in building design, community collaborations, scholarship and service.

Gregory received a Diversity Achievement Award for her project “Learn & Grow: An Educational Garden for the Boys & Girls Club.” She was part of a group that designed and constructed an educational garden at the nonprofit organization’s facility.

The Herrmanns and McGlohn were recognized with a shared Practice and Leadership Award for their collaborative effort “Integrated Project Delivery Theater.”