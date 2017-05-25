NASA’s Stennis Space Center earns agency’s Small Business Administrator’s Cup Award

NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis,, has been awarded the agency’s fiscal year 2016 NASA Small Business Administrator’s Cup. The award is presented annually to recognize the NASA center that has the best overall small business program. It is the second time Stennis has earned the cup in the award’s eight-year history.

Stennis first received the cup in 2011 for having the most innovative small business program in the agency. Five years later, Stennis is receiving the cup for the center-wide effort and support to promote and better integrate all small businesses in support of the Stennis programs and mission. In FY 2016, Stennis had its most successful overall year on record with regard to the percentage of dollars awarded to small businesses.