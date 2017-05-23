Navy to break ground on solar facility at Mississippi base

E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

May 23, 2017

The U.S. Navy has announced a groundbreaking ceremony for a solar generation facility at a base in Mississippi.

A Navy statement says the project on Naval Air Station Meridian will be commemorated Thursday afternoon.

The Navy, Tennessee Valley Authority, East Mississippi Electric Power Association and Silicon Ranch Corporation have partnered to develop the facility that will generate up to six megawatts of direct current power.

Silicon Ranch will fund, build, own, operate and maintain the facility that will provide power consumed by the base, as well as TVA and EMEPA customers. It’s expected to be complete in 2018 and will feature roughly 51,000 solar panels covering 38 acres.

