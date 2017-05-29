Nicholas Gant, P.E. joins the team of Brown, Mitchell, & Alexander, Inc.

Nicholas Gant, P.E., has joined Brown, Mitchell & Alexander, Inc., as a Project Engineer in its Biloxi office. Gant has 7 years of industry experience working on private and public sector projects as both a Civil and Field Engineer. He has assisted project managers in planning, permitting, designing alterations of buildings and infrastructure improvement projects in Alabama and Mississippi.

Gant obtained his Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Alabama and is a registered Professional Engineer in both Mississippi and Alabama.

BMA is a consulting engineering firm specializing in civil engineering consulting services, environmental and surveying services.