Northrop Grumman locating new aerospace work in Jackson County, creating 60 jobs

Northrop Grumman is adding a mix of new work to its Unmanned Systems facility in Jackson County, including sub-assembly work for the F-35 program. This $3.7 million investment will create 60 jobs in the coming years.

Moss Point is an important manufacturing center for Northrop Grumman, where Gulf Coast employees manufacture rotary and fixed-wing autonomous systems, such as Fire Scout and Triton, and now manned platforms, which support the United States and its global allies. The company celebrated its 10-year anniversary in Moss Point in 2016.

“Our customers depend on the skilled employees in Moss Point to help produce some of the most innovative products in the world,” said Kevin Mitchell, vice president, Global Operations. “Northrop Grumman has a strong partnership with the Mississippi Development Authority, the Jackson County Economic Development Foundation, the Jackson County Board of Supervisors, and the Jackson County Port Authority, which enable us to continue producing cutting-edge aerospace systems in Jackson County.”

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for building improvements, purchase of equipment and workforce training. The Jackson County Board of Supervisors is providing funds to assist with improvements to the publicly owned facility.

“By adding F-35 sub-assembly work at its Moss Point facility, Northrop Grumman endorses its commitment to Jackson County, the area’s residents and the quality workforce found along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Additionally, it speaks volumes about our strong business climate, which supports growth and innovation,” said Jackson County Board of Supervisors President Troy Ross. “Opportunities like this do not just happen; they are created by ongoing dialogue and partnerships at the local, state, federal and corporate levels. On behalf of Jackson County, I thank Northrop Grumman for their continued investment in our community.”

“Northrop Grumman’s decision to locate these operations in Moss Point is a testament to the area’s workforce, which achieves the highest standards of excellence in manufacturing superior products for our nation’s military,” said MDA Executive Director Glenn McCullough, Jr. “We salute the teamwork of Governor Bryant, our Congressional delegation, the Jackson County Economic Development Foundation, the Jackson County Board of Supervisors and the Jackson County Port Authority, which along with MDA, was instrumental in bringing these new careers to Moss Point.”

Northrop Grumman recently extended its lease in Moss Point through 2026.