Oktibbeha hospital won’t provide some information for buyers

A county-owned hospital says it won’t produce information sought by Oktibbeha County supervisors before a June 12 deadline for potential buyers to submit inquiries.

The Commercial Dispatch reports OCH Regional Medical Center board Chairman Jimmy Lindley wrote a letter to supervisors on Monday saying it would take 60 to 90 days to compile all the information sought for bidders to review. Lindley also writes that the hospital won’t hand over some private information, placing its hopes on a proposed referendum asking voters to ban the sale or lease of the hospital.

Oktibbeha County supervisors voted 3-2 to seek proposals for hospital, despite opposition from physicians and others.

County Supervisor Orlando Trainer, the sale’s main supporter, says lack of data could result in poorer bids, but won’t stop the process.