Ole Miss grad completes Senate internship with Cochran

U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran (R-Miss.) recently commended Melissa Ramsey of Ridgeland, a University of Mississippi graduate, for successfully completing a semester-long internship in his Washington office.

Ramsey assisted Cochran’s office in several capacities, including constituent services, correspondence, administrative tasks and assorted legislative duties.

Ramsey earned a degree in English from Ole Miss in 2016 and is on track to attend law school. A graduate of Jackson Academy, Ramsey is the daughter of Dr. Randy Ramsey of Flowood and Stacy Ramsey of Ridgeland.