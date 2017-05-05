Origin Bank hires Eatherly

J. Gibson Eatherly has joined Origin Bank as a senior vice president, commercial relationship banker for the company’s Jackson team.

Eatherly has 17 years of banking experience, with specialties in a variety of areas. In his position at Origin Bank, he will focus on developing new business relationships and providing current and future clients with banking service.

Eatherly has a Bachelor of Business Administration with double majors in managerial finance, and banking and finance from the University of Mississippi. He is also a graduate of both the Mississippi School of Banking and the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University. He is a member of the Madison County Business League, the Madison County Young Professionals, and the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. He is married to Erin Eatherly, and they have three children. Eatherly will maintain an office at the bank’s Highland Colony Financial Center in Ridgeland.