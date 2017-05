Oxford Schools names Ryals director of Early Childhood and Reading Development for the LOU Community

Suzanne Ryals has been named Director of Early Childhood and Reading Development for the Oxford School Districts’ Lafayette-Oxford-University community. Ryals begins her new position on July 1, leaving her position as Bramlett Elementary School principal, a position being filled by Keri Jo Finnie.

Ryals will work to improve outcomes for all students by developing, organizing, implementing, coordinating and evaluating the new early childhood and literacy development program for the LOU community.