Preleasing pumping life into District Lofts complex

By JACK WEATHERLY

Driving past the District at Eastover motorists on Interstate 55 get a two-dimensional picture of the Lofts, which provides a backdrop for the mixed-used project.

But the interior courtyards of The District Lofts cannot be seen from the interstate. They create the depth, “the third dimension,” of the six-story, 261-unit building.

And preleasing, 77 units as of Tuesday, since the first week of March, is pumping life into the complex, said Marc Holcombe, community manager for Arlington Properties, the Birmingham-based owner.

“We’re way ahead of our projections,” Holcombe said.

Completion of the lofts is set for the end of June, Holcombe said.

The luxury apartments are divided into seven categories named for famous musicians.

The one-bedroom units carry the names Hendrix (Jimi), Franklin (Aretha), Davis (Miles), Clapton (Eric) and Parker (Charlie). The two-bedroom apartments are Goodman (Benny) and Ellington (Duke). The three-bedroom apartments, each on a corner with a wraparound balcony, are named for Louis Armstrong. Each unit has a balcony.

The starting price for studios, which average 597 square feet, is $1,175. One bedrooms start at $1,235 and average about 800 square feet. Two-bedroom units range from $1,525 to $1,700 and average 1,050 square feet. The three-bedroom models range from $1,850 to $2,040 and average 1,385 square feet.

Thus far, the one-bedroom units are the most in demand. Thirty-three have been leased, followed by 26 two-bedroom models and nine three-bedroom units, Holcombe said.

There is a “viewing fee” ranging from $30 to $50 a month for fifth and sixth-floor units, which is for the privilege of seeing the courtyards and the western part of the District.

The “ground level” third story opens onto the common area, the heart of which is The Grotto, a soaring space for watching something on the two 70-inch televisions or playing something on gaming tables.

Off that space is a club room and full kitchen for group functions.

It separates the north courtyard with its “green space,” actually fool-the-eye artificial turf, and a bocce court to one side and a grill on the other, and the south courtyard dominated by a two-level saltwater pool.

There is a one-time $350 pet fee for any apartment.

There will be five-day trash pickup for $35 a month, he said.

He said the “amenities of the district will be a huge benefit to the residents. You just about don’t have to go anywhere except to buy groceries.”

District at Eastover will have 125,000 square feet in retail and restaurant space in the 585,000-square-foot mixed use development between Meadowbrook Road and Eastover Drive. Much of the retail and restaurant space will be on the ground floor of the District Lofts.

One exception is the Cantina Laredo, which Holcombe called a “white-tablecloth Mexican restaurant.” across from what Holcombe called a gourmet burger and craft beer place.

The 95-room Marriott Residence Inn opened Aug. 18, marking the completion of a major aspect of the mixed-use development.

One Eastover Place is an office building whose major tenant is the Baker Donelson law firm, in addition to the Ross and Yerger insurance agency , and CPA firm Cosmich, Simmons & Brown.

BankPlus has opened the headquarters for its Jackson banking center, offering commercial lending, commercial real estate, private banking and other services. Origin Bank has opened a drive-through branch.

Ted Duckworth and Breck Hines are developing the 21-acre property. They are the officers of the District Land Development Co. Duckworth and Hines are also the top officers with Duckworth Realty.