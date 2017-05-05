Rippel joins CxGBS

John Rippel, PE, CxA, CPD, CGD, LEED AP BD+C, has joined Commissioning & Green Building Solutions in Lawrenceville, Ga., and will work with CxGBS’s managed by the Mississippi Branch Office.

Rippel has more than 15 years of experience and has commissioned more than 1 million square feet of buildings. His first projects in the area include Johnson Commons at the University of Mississippi and the Animal Dairy Science Building at Mississippi State University.

Rippel resides in the Jackson area with his wife, Dr. Sara Rippel, and their two children; they are expecting their third child in August.