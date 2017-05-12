E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

The Roost brings new rooms and restaurant to downtown Ocean Springs

Posted by: For the MBJ in MBJ FEATURE, NEWS, Tourism May 12, 2017

By ALEXIS WILLIAMS

On the west end of Ocean Springs, steps from a vibrant downtown and beautiful Front Beach is a historic building recently renovated for mixed-use as a charming boutique hotel, casual restaurant and office space.  Built in 1894, the building formerly known as The Porter House was purchased and renovated by Joe and Jessica Cloyd, Roxy and Ted Condrey, and Adam Dial.  The original intent was to house office space for their respective companies but the project, thankfully, evolved into much, much more.

» READ complete story at GULF COAST BUSINESS TODAY

