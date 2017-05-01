Siegfried named president, CEO of Southern Pine Electric

Southern Pine Electric has named Jason S. Siegfried as president and chief executive officer.

Siegfried replaces Donald L. Jordan, who retired May 1. He becomes the fifth CEO in Southern Pine Electric’s nearly 80 years of operation.

Siegfried has more than 15 years of experience with the cooperative working in engineering, operations, economic development and rate-making. The last five years he has served Southern Pine as assistant general manager overseeing all day-to-day operations.

He graduated from Mississippi State University in 1998 with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. He then completed the Robert Kabat Management Internship Program at the University of Wisconsin. In 2008, he received a master’s degree in business administration from the Else School of Business at Millsaps College. Since graduating from college and throughout his career, Siegfried has focused his time and energy on the electric utility industry.

Siegfried is a graduate of Mississippi Economic Council’s Leadership Mississippi. He received the Mississippi Business Journal’s Top 40 Under 40 award, and has been the recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow Recognition for his work as a Rotarian. Additionally, Siegfried has served as a director for the Mississippi Burn Foundation, the president of the Rankin County Rotary Club and the president of the Engineering and Operations Division of the Electric Power Associations of Mississippi.

In his new role, Siegfried will serve on the board of directors for Cooperative Energy, the wholesale power supplier for 11 distribution cooperatives, including Southern Pine. Also, he will join the board of directors for the Electric Cooperatives of Mississippi, a statewide service organization serving the state’s 26 electric cooperatives.

Siegfried was born and raised in Jackson County and currently resides in Hattiesburg with his wife, Marie, and their children.

“The history of growth and resilience at Southern Pine Electric is a wonderfully inspiring story. It’s truly a humbling honor to be entrusted with this opportunity. I feel very blessed to be given such a powerful platform for helping people have a better quality of life,” Siegfried said.

Siegfried said his vision for Southern Pine Electric is to continue to be member-focused and raise the bar with higher standards for reliability and innovation.

“There will be a high level of focus on strengthening the connection we have with our members. Today’s modern world does everything it can to undermine people-on-people connections. We will work hard to connect with our people,” he said.

He added, “Mr. Jordan and the others before me laid a foundation of leadership that is a tough act to follow. Southern Pine is well positioned to become the flagship cooperative in the southeastern United States.”

In 1938, Southern Pine received its charter to serve just under 500 homes and farms. Now with over 10,000 miles of electric distribution lines across an 11-county service territory, the cooperative serves over 66,000 members making it one of the largest electric cooperatives in the nation.