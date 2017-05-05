Silver Slipper honorees

Silver Slipper Casino recently recognized its March 2017 Employee and Supervisor/Manager of the Month nominees and winners. GiGi Gaillot, hotel, and Iris Willis, slots, were employees of the month and Nino DiFlore, F&B Supervisor is supervisor of the month.

Nominees were Andrew Zoerner, table games supervisor; Leo Kuylen, slots; William Forester, slots; Simon Sawyer, slot product manager; and Justin Newton, hotel.

Nominees and winners each received gifts and prizes including cash and gift certificates.