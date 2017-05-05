Smith takes Westin post

Jan Smith has been appointed by Wischermann Partners as Director of Sales and Marketing of The Westin Jackson, which is set to open in late summer in downtown Jackson.

With more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Smith will oversee all aspects of sales and marketing of the newly constructed hotel. A resident of Jackson, Smith most recently served as Director of Human Resources of Fusion Hospitality and as Area Director of Sales for the Peachtree Hotel Group.

Previously, Smith was Director of Sales, Marketing and Catering at the Hilton Garden Inn King Edward Hotel, and Director of Sales at the Embassy Suites Ridgeland. She has experience as a general manager, regional director and operations manager for a number of properties, including the Radisson Riverwalk Convention Hotel in Jacksonville, Florida and the Regency Hotel and Conference Center (Clarion Hotel). Smith is a member of the National Association of Professional Women and Mississippi Society of Executives.