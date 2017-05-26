Southern Civitan installs officers for new club

Southern Civitan, a Laurel chapter of Civitan Internationa, recently installed officers for its new club. They are, from left, President, Tiffany Parrish of the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services; Treasurer, Joy Ulland of BancorpSouth; Secretary, Lacey Kux-Manning of Kux Jewelers; Board member Kelli Holston; and Board member Shella Hennis. Not pictured are Sargent at Arms Steve Parrish of Headrick Outdoor, and Board member Nancy Bell. Civitan is a nonprofit organization of community service clubs across 48 countries. Members devote their time to helping people in need, especially those with developmental disabilities. They also raise funds for the UAB Civitan International Research Center at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.